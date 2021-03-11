Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.17.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HE. Bank of America raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

HE traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,956. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 12 month low of $31.83 and a 12 month high of $55.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.18.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.12. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 8.10%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,702,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,083,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,134,000 after buying an additional 49,651 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 62.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,541,000 after buying an additional 87,305 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 8.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

