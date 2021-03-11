HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,018 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares during the quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.0% in the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 89,050 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $9,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 45,075 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 287.7% during the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 8,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 6,461 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.7% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 10,780 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 87.1% during the third quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 505 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.49, for a total value of $64,887.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,878 shares in the company, valued at $8,207,684.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michelle Kumbier bought 2,040 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $122.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,476 shares of company stock worth $3,366,543. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $3.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.14. The stock had a trading volume of 85,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,245,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.18. The stock has a market cap of $211.06 billion, a PE ratio of 62.91, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

ABT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.26.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

