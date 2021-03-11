HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,887 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for 0.9% of HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.26.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $2.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $107.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,258,135. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.07. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $110.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.40, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.