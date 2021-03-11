HC Wainwright Cuts Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Price Target to $255.00

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $257.00 to $255.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.54% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MRTX. Bank of America lowered shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.57.

Shares of MRTX stock opened at $195.34 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.03. Mirati Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $66.01 and a 52 week high of $249.42. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of -25.37 and a beta of 1.64.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.15. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics will post -8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc sold 400,005 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.15, for a total value of $72,460,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Henry J. Fuchs sold 10,000 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.39, for a total transaction of $2,333,900.00. Insiders sold a total of 485,847 shares of company stock valued at $91,643,954 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 22,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC lifted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

