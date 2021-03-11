HC Wainwright Increases Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Price Target to $135.00

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 200.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Shares of VIR opened at $44.87 on Monday. Vir Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $25.31 and a 12 month high of $141.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.01 and a beta of -0.99.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.13). Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 47.11% and a negative net margin of 339.61%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jay Parrish sold 6,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $485,455.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,697,311.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 3,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total transaction of $111,714.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,284 shares of company stock worth $3,127,255 over the last three months. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 226,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after buying an additional 20,616 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 12.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,448,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,911,000 after buying an additional 1,374,316 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 325.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 25,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 2,445.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 4,206 shares in the last quarter. 54.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

