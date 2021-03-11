HCI Group (HCI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:HCI opened at $68.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.28 million, a P/E ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.66. HCI Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is 62.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on HCI Group from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HCI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

