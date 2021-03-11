HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Shares Up 8.4%

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) shot up 8.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $73.95 and last traded at $73.75. 125,675 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 80,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.05.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HCI. Zacks Investment Research raised HCI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JMP Securities raised their target price on HCI Group from $60.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Get HCI Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.73. The company has a market cap of $588.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of HCI Group by 639.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 55,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 48,185 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of HCI Group during the 3rd quarter worth $428,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of HCI Group by 124.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 5,901 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of HCI Group by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 24,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HCI Group during the 4th quarter worth $275,000. 61.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCI Group Company Profile (NYSE:HCI)

HCI Group, Inc engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for HCI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.