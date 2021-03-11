Head-To-Head Analysis: Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) & AMETEK (NYSE:AME)

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) and Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Keysight Technologies has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares AMETEK and Keysight Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMETEK 18.77% 16.29% 8.55% Keysight Technologies 14.85% 25.76% 11.84%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for AMETEK and Keysight Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMETEK 0 2 8 0 2.80 Keysight Technologies 0 2 9 0 2.82

AMETEK currently has a consensus target price of $109.88, indicating a potential downside of 8.92%. Keysight Technologies has a consensus target price of $149.10, indicating a potential upside of 9.38%. Given Keysight Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Keysight Technologies is more favorable than AMETEK.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AMETEK and Keysight Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMETEK $5.16 billion 5.39 $861.30 million $4.19 28.79 Keysight Technologies $4.22 billion 6.01 $627.00 million $4.36 31.26

AMETEK has higher revenue and earnings than Keysight Technologies. AMETEK is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Keysight Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.7% of AMETEK shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.9% of Keysight Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of AMETEK shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Keysight Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Keysight Technologies beats AMETEK on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc. manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets. This segment also provides power quality monitoring and metering, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power equipment, electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, sensors for gas turbines, dashboard instruments for heavy trucks and other vehicles, and instrumentation and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, monitoring systems, power supplies, fuel and fluid measurement systems, and data acquisition units for the aerospace industry. Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging for protecting sensitive electronic devices; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strip and foil, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers. This segment also operates a network of aviation maintenance, repair, and overhaul facilities. In addition, the company offers clinical and education communication solutions for hospitals, health systems, and educational facilities. AMETEK, Inc. was incorporated in 1930 and is headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc. provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment. The company's Electronic Industrial Solutions Group segment offers design tools; design verification solutions; and digital multi-meters, function generators, frequency counters, data acquisition systems, audio analyzers, LCR meters, thermal imagers, precision source measure units, ultra-high precision device current analyzers, and test executive software platforms, as well as various power supplies comprising AC/DC modular supplies and electronically programmable loads. This segment also provides printed-circuit-board-assembly testers, integrated circuit parametric testers, and sub-nano-meter positioning sub-assemblies; test and measurement products and software; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment. The company sells its products through direct sales force, distributors, resellers, and manufacturer's representatives. Keysight Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California.

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.