Headlam Group plc (HEAD) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 6th

Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Monday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:HEAD opened at GBX 424 ($5.54) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 399.90 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 336.07. Headlam Group has a twelve month low of GBX 235 ($3.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 440 ($5.75). The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £360.87 million and a PE ratio of -38.57.

Headlam Group Company Profile

Headlam Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, sells, markets, supplies, and distributes floorcovering and other ancillary products in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. It offers its products to residential and commercial sector, such as independent retailers and flooring contractors. It distributes its products through four national distribution hubs, 19 regional distribution centres, and a supporting network of smaller warehouse premises.

