Headlam Group plc (HEAD) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 6th

Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Monday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON:HEAD opened at GBX 424 ($5.54) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 399.90 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 336.07. Headlam Group has a twelve month low of GBX 235 ($3.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 440 ($5.75). The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £360.87 million and a PE ratio of -38.57.
Headlam Group Company Profile
