Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) Price Target Raised to C$5.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) had its price target boosted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.23% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Haywood Securities raised their price target on Headwater Exploration from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$4.00 price target on shares of Headwater Exploration in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Headwater Exploration from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.90.

HWX traded up C$0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$4.62. The stock had a trading volume of 4,481,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,495. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$3.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.17. The company has a current ratio of 103.21, a quick ratio of 102.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$901.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.75. Headwater Exploration has a one year low of C$0.85 and a one year high of C$4.80.

In related news, Director Phillip R. Knoll sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.90, for a total transaction of C$40,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 323,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$938,492.20.

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick. Its principal properties include the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; and the Frederick Brook Shale located in the Elgin sub-basin in New Brunswick.

