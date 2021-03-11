Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,183,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,136 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.22% of Healthpeak Properties worth $35,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 129.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 55.1% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth $59,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PEAK opened at $30.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.38, a P/E/G ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.63 and a 52 week high of $33.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.70.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 13.46%. Sell-side analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PEAK shares. Barclays raised their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp downgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Healthpeak Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.38.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Read More: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.