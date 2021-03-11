Heartland Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 170.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 232,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,434 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $5,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the third quarter worth about $522,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 103,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 4,846 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its position in nVent Electric by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 16,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 6.6% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 311,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,507,000 after acquiring an additional 19,332 shares in the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

NVT opened at $28.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.99. nVent Electric plc has a one year low of $10.53 and a one year high of $29.11. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.52 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.68.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $521.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.33%.

NVT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised nVent Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. nVent Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.