Heartland Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT)

Heartland Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 450,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 122,600 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GSI Technology were worth $3,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GSIT. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of GSI Technology by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in GSI Technology by 10.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 6,293 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in GSI Technology in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its stake in GSI Technology by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 127,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in GSI Technology in the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GSIT opened at $6.92 on Tuesday. GSI Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $8.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.56 and its 200 day moving average is $6.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.68 million, a PE ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 0.88.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. GSI Technology had a negative return on equity of 22.69% and a negative net margin of 61.99%.

In other GSI Technology news, Director Robert Yau sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lee-Lean Shu sold 24,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $198,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,007,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,057,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,810 shares of company stock worth $462,610. Insiders own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

About GSI Technology

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as SyncBurst for microprocessor cache and other applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of networking and telecom applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products for density and random transaction rate requirements of networking and telecom applications; and radiation-hardened and radiation-tolerant SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles.

