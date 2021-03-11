Heartland Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,862 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $6,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ON. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ON shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.04.

Shares of ON opened at $35.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.93. The company has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. ON Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.17 and a fifty-two week high of $42.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.11.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 3.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

