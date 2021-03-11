Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) Trading 7.7% Higher

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV)’s share price traded up 7.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.07 and last traded at $12.97. 147,166 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 113% from the average session volume of 68,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.04.

Separately, TheStreet raised Hemisphere Media Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Get Hemisphere Media Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.69 million, a PE ratio of -71.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.03.

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. Hemisphere Media Group had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 4.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hemisphere Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Hemisphere Media Group by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 54,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 26,467 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Hemisphere Media Group by 126.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 12,371 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Hemisphere Media Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 286,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 7,590 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Hemisphere Media Group by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 946,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,224,000 after acquiring an additional 171,442 shares during the period. 29.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV)

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc, the Spanish-language media company, operates broadcast and cable television networks, and digital content platforms. It operates Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 20 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; and WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment Website, as well as distributes WAPA Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.

Read More: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Hemisphere Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemisphere Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.