Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Commerzbank raised Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Nord/LB raised Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

HENKY opened at $23.90 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.48. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $14.62 and a 52 week high of $25.31. The stock has a market cap of $41.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

