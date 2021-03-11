Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heritage Global had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 16.67%.
Shares of NASDAQ HGBL opened at $3.07 on Tuesday. Heritage Global has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.04 million, a PE ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.42.
Heritage Global Company Profile
Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.