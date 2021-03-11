Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heritage Global had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 16.67%.

Shares of NASDAQ HGBL opened at $3.07 on Tuesday. Heritage Global has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.04 million, a PE ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.42.

Heritage Global Company Profile

Heritage Global Inc is an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides services including market making, acquisitions, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets.

