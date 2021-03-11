Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heritage Global had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 16.67%.
HGBL opened at $3.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.42. Heritage Global has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $4.20. The firm has a market cap of $108.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.54.
About Heritage Global
Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.