Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heritage Global had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 16.67%.

HGBL opened at $3.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.42. Heritage Global has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $4.20. The firm has a market cap of $108.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.54.

About Heritage Global

Heritage Global Inc is an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides services including market making, acquisitions, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets.

