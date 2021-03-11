Heritage Trust Co Boosts Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Heritage Trust Co grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 30.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,939 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $555.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $480.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $471.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.51 and a 12-month high of $496.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $449.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $455.87.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

