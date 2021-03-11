Heritage Trust Co Decreases Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Heritage Trust Co lowered its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex by 857.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

PAYX stock traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.65. The company had a trading volume of 10,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,829,669. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.87 and a 52 week high of $99.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.83. The stock has a market cap of $34.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

PAYX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Argus boosted their price objective on Paychex from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Paychex from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.67.

In related news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total transaction of $337,855.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,871 shares in the company, valued at $842,124.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $4,554,500.00. Insiders sold 136,047 shares of company stock valued at $12,298,953 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.