Heritage Trust Co Lowers Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Heritage Trust Co trimmed its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,137 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 203,006 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,978,000 after acquiring an additional 25,944 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,114.1% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 256,848 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,703,000 after purchasing an additional 55,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 91,840 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,705,000 after purchasing an additional 27,623 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total value of $355,004.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,228,895.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Parini sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.56, for a total transaction of $86,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,639,370.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,172,012 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VRTX. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded up $3.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $217.25. 25,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,228,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market cap of $56.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.82. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $197.47 and a 1 year high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.08). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

