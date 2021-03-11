Heritage Trust Co Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Heritage Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 62.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,963 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 163,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,520,000 after acquiring an additional 14,601 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,538,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 196,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,232,000 after purchasing an additional 98,853 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,241,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $2.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $255.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,089. The company has a 50-day moving average of $247.47 and a 200-day moving average of $217.66. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $117.87 and a 12 month high of $257.71.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

