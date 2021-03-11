Heritage Trust Co Sells 83 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Heritage Trust Co reduced its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,744 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,117,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,474,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 12,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,088,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,746,000 after purchasing an additional 8,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 122,152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $67,236,000 after purchasing an additional 14,621 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.10, for a total value of $9,604,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,083.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total transaction of $836,205.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,770,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,712 shares of company stock worth $26,736,159. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on ServiceNow from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Macquarie lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $611.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded ServiceNow from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $652.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $579.69.

NYSE NOW traded up $20.32 on Tuesday, hitting $484.37. 11,897 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,536,134. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $552.68 and a 200 day moving average of $517.60. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $238.93 and a twelve month high of $598.37. The company has a market capitalization of $94.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

