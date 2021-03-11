Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Price Target Increased to $15.50 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $13.50 to $15.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HPE. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.63.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $15.15 on Tuesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $7.43 and a 1 year high of $15.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.22. The company has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.27, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 18,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $220,028.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,622.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $4,908,573.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,062.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

