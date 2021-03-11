HICL Infrastructure (LON:HICL) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $170.05

HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 170.05 ($2.22) and traded as low as GBX 163.30 ($2.13). HICL Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 163.80 ($2.14), with a volume of 3,567,241 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.17 billion and a PE ratio of 60.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 169.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 170.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a GBX 2.06 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. HICL Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 3.06%.

In other HICL Infrastructure news, insider Kenneth D. Reid acquired 491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 166 ($2.17) per share, with a total value of £815.06 ($1,064.88).

About HICL Infrastructure (LON:HICL)

HICL Infrastructure Company Limited specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. For direct investments, it seeks to invest in infrastructure projects. It invests in project companies which have not yet completed the construction phases of their concessions including project companies which are in the process of bidding for project concessions.

