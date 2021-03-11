High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) Director Sells C$56,695.00 in Stock

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) Director Trevor Dale Hennigar sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.34, for a total transaction of C$56,695.00.

High Liner Foods stock opened at C$13.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.41. High Liner Foods Inc has a 12 month low of C$5.19 and a 12 month high of C$13.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.50. The firm has a market cap of C$451.86 million and a PE ratio of 16.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. High Liner Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.94%.

HLF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of High Liner Foods from C$11.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of High Liner Foods from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on High Liner Foods from C$11.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

High Liner Foods Company Profile

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

