HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Takes Position in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CIM. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 895.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,653 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Chimera Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 8,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Chimera Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chimera Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. 48.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chimera Investment alerts:

CIM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays lowered Chimera Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Chimera Investment in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chimera Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

Shares of CIM stock opened at $12.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.13 and a beta of 0.98. Chimera Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $6.42 and a 1 year high of $19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 4.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Chimera Investment Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.