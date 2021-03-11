HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 35.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,733 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,721,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,308,000 after buying an additional 501,598 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Monster Beverage by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,720,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,107,000 after purchasing an additional 279,500 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Monster Beverage by 502.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,127,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,710 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Monster Beverage by 1.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,048,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,282,000 after purchasing an additional 27,031 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Monster Beverage by 1.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,973,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,261,000 after purchasing an additional 26,877 shares during the period. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $88.44 on Wednesday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $50.06 and a 12 month high of $95.11. The stock has a market cap of $46.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.66, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.55.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 26.99%. On average, equities analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised Monster Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI raised Monster Beverage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.85.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.