HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NTRS. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Northern Trust by 1,482.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 459 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 13.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 40,841 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,819 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the third quarter worth $1,559,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the third quarter worth $372,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the third quarter worth $355,000. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NTRS stock opened at $100.41 on Wednesday. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.67 and a fifty-two week high of $103.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.12.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 42.23%.

Several research firms have commented on NTRS. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Northern Trust from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.65.

In other Northern Trust news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $775,279.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

