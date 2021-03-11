Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $40.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Hilltop traded as high as $36.40 and last traded at $36.14, with a volume of 1479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.14.

Separately, Compass Point cut Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

In other news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $680,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 671,537 shares in the company, valued at $22,838,973.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTH. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hilltop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,435,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Hilltop by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Hilltop by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 41,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Hilltop during the fourth quarter valued at $633,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 34,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Hilltop had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 18.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Hilltop’s payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

Hilltop Company Profile (NYSE:HTH)

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

