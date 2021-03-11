Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) Trading 6.7% Higher

Shares of Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) traded up 6.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.31 and last traded at $10.07. 438,912 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 363,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.44.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Homology Medicines in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Homology Medicines in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Homology Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.78.

The firm has a market capitalization of $462.60 million, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of -0.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.26.

In other news, insider Albert Seymour sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $114,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,647,554.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Kush Parmar sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $6,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,026,000 shares of company stock worth $12,843,300 over the last three months. Insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Homology Medicines in the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,441,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,857,000 after buying an additional 492,605 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Homology Medicines in the fourth quarter worth about $659,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 148,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 21,271 shares during the period. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX)

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing across a range of genetic disorders.

