Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Acquired by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,456 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HON. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 13,383 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,422,000. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 56,927 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,108,000 after purchasing an additional 18,480 shares during the period. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 53,121 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,892,116 shares in the company, valued at $12,146,887.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. HSBC downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.33.

Honeywell International stock traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $209.06. The company had a trading volume of 50,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,728,821. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $203.04 and its 200-day moving average is $191.18. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.08 and a fifty-two week high of $216.70.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 45.59%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

