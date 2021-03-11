Horizon Investment Services LLC Decreases Stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Horizon Investment Services LLC lessened its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,377 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Railway accounts for approximately 1.6% of Horizon Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $2,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CP. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 283,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,166,000 after buying an additional 8,208 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 519,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $180,029,000 after purchasing an additional 8,583 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 89,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 396.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,754,000 after purchasing an additional 20,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CP. Scotiabank raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $506.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $411.00 to $393.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $390.81.

NYSE CP traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $374.82. 6,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,436. The business’s 50 day moving average is $355.44 and its 200-day moving average is $331.05. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12-month low of $173.26 and a 12-month high of $379.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.04. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.7436 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.05%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

