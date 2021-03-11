Horizon Investment Services LLC Makes New $1.27 Million Investment in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Horizon Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $779,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHTR traded down $15.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $613.68. The stock had a trading volume of 14,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $345.67 and a 52-week high of $681.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $619.05 and its 200 day moving average is $628.33. The firm has a market cap of $118.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $12.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.28 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CHTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $668.74.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

