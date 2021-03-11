Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common (HEX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common (TSE:HEX) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.03) per share for the quarter.

Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common (TSE:HEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 14th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$29.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$28.76 million.

TSE:HEX opened at C$6.30 on Thursday. Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common has a 52 week low of C$3.30 and a 52 week high of C$6.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$6.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.71.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets raised Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

