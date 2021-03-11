H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 379.12% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $308.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

HRB stock opened at $20.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70. H&R Block has a twelve month low of $11.29 and a twelve month high of $20.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HRB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on H&R Block from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on H&R Block from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of H&R Block in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II bought 3,310 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.05 per share, with a total value of $49,815.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,208,759.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

