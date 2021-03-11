H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) PT Raised to $19.00

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer restated a neutral rating on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. H&R Block currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Get H&R Block alerts:

NYSE:HRB opened at $20.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.80 and a 200 day moving average of $17.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70. H&R Block has a 1-year low of $11.29 and a 1-year high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $308.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.18 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 379.12% and a net margin of 6.38%. H&R Block’s quarterly revenue was down 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that H&R Block will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II acquired 3,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $49,815.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,208,759.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in H&R Block by 3,915.0% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in H&R Block in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 8,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.