Hugh M. Queener Sells 17,306 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Stock

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 17,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.08, for a total transaction of $1,541,618.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 244,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,748,882. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

PNFP stock opened at $89.79 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.92. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $90.91. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $304.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 13.41%.

PNFP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNFP. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

See Also: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.