Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Sets New 52-Week High at $8.45

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2021

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.45 and last traded at $8.23, with a volume of 14505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

BOSSY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Hugo Boss from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hugo Boss from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hugo Boss currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.18 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.19.

Hugo Boss Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BOSSY)

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit