Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Sets New 52-Week High at $8.45

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.45 and last traded at $8.23, with a volume of 14505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

BOSSY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Hugo Boss from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hugo Boss from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hugo Boss currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.18 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.19.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

