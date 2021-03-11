Hunting PLC (LON:HTG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Hunting PLC (LON:HTG) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 266.67 ($3.48).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Hunting to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 305 ($3.98) in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Hunting from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

Get Hunting alerts:

HTG stock traded up GBX 5.43 ($0.07) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 273.03 ($3.57). The stock had a trading volume of 257,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,838. Hunting has a 1-year low of GBX 120.10 ($1.57) and a 1-year high of GBX 297 ($3.88). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 233.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 188.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 6.29. The stock has a market cap of £450.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Hunting’s previous dividend of $0.02. Hunting’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.06%.

In related news, insider Carol Chesney purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 268 ($3.50) per share, for a total transaction of £13,400 ($17,507.19).

Hunting Company Profile

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

Further Reading: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Hunting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hunting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.