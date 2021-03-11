Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Purchased by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 33.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 719,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,292 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $18,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 643,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,171,000 after purchasing an additional 324,194 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital acquired a new position in Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth $378,000. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its position in Huntsman by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 75,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 8,193 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Huntsman by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Huntsman by 285.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Shares of HUN opened at $27.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.33. Huntsman Co. has a 1 year low of $12.23 and a 1 year high of $29.49.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Huntsman had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Huntsman’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.48%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HUN. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntsman has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.61.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Featured Article: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.