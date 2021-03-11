Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Trading Up 7.9%

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) shares rose 7.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.95 and last traded at $13.69. Approximately 4,055,690 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 8,337,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.69.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays started coverage on Hyliion in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyliion during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Hyliion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $318,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Hyliion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyliion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $295,000. 4.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hyliion

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial transportation industry. It provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Cedar Park, Texas.

