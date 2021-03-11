HyperDAO (HDAO) Trading Up 4.5% Over Last 7 Days

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. One HyperDAO coin can currently be bought for $0.0094 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HyperDAO has a market capitalization of $3.63 million and approximately $92,354.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HyperDAO has traded up 4.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About HyperDAO

HyperDAO is a coin. Its launch date was November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,795,645 coins. HyperDAO’s official website is www.hyperdao.com . HyperDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@hdao . HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

HyperDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

