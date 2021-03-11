IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) and LIFULL (OTCMKTS:NXCLF) Financial Review

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) and LIFULL (OTCMKTS:NXCLF) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for IAC/InterActiveCorp and LIFULL, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IAC/InterActiveCorp 0 2 19 0 2.90 LIFULL 0 0 0 0 N/A

IAC/InterActiveCorp presently has a consensus price target of $228.17, indicating a potential downside of 3.76%. Given IAC/InterActiveCorp’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe IAC/InterActiveCorp is more favorable than LIFULL.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares IAC/InterActiveCorp and LIFULL’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IAC/InterActiveCorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A LIFULL $333.60 million 1.63 $10.89 million $0.08 50.75

LIFULL has higher revenue and earnings than IAC/InterActiveCorp.

Profitability

This table compares IAC/InterActiveCorp and LIFULL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IAC/InterActiveCorp N/A N/A N/A LIFULL 3.22% 3.37% 2.21%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.7% of IAC/InterActiveCorp shares are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of IAC/InterActiveCorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images. It also provides general search services; advertising-driven desktop applications; and desktop browser applications. The company operates various platforms, such as iTranslate that develops and distributes downloaded mobile translation applications for users to read, write, speak, and learn foreign languages anywhere in the world; TelTech that develops and distributes mobile communications applications to help protect consumer privacy; Daily Burn, a health and fitness business, which provides streaming fitness and workout videos across various platforms; Care.com, an online destination for families to connect with caregivers for their children, aging parents, pets, and homes; Bluecrew, a staffing platform for flexible W-2 work; The Daily Beast, a website dedicated to news, commentary, culture, and entertainment that publishes original reporting and opinion from its journalists and contributors; NurseFly, a platform to connect healthcare professionals with job opportunities; and IAC Films providers production and producer services for feature films, primarily for initial sale and distribution through theatrical releases and video-on-demand services. The company was formerly known as IAC HOLDINGS, INC. IAC/InterActiveCorp is headquartered in New York, New York.

LIFULL Company Profile

LIFULL Co., Ltd. provides real estate information services in Japan. It offers LIFULL HOME'S, a site of real estate and housing information; LIFULL Rumah, a real estate and housing information website for Indonesia; LIFULL Concierge, a real estate agency service for Japanese employees re-assigned to Jakarta; Trovit, an aggregation website; and Mitula, a site that provides information in real estate and housing, used cars, recruitment, and fashion. The company also offers LIFULL Move that provides reviews and rankings of the moving companies; LIFULL Storage, a storage space searching web service; LIFULL Nursing Care, a special care facility searching web service; and LIFULL Revitalize Rural Japan that suggest new lifestyles to people in Japan based on refurbishment of abandoned houses. In addition, it offers LIFULL FaM that enables working mothers balance childcare with work while pursuing a career; and LIFULL rental spaces, a site for rental spaces and meeting rooms, event venues, and other rental facilities. Further, the company provides LIFULL FLOWER, an online flower gift shop; LIFULL Investment, a money funding website; LIFULL HUB, a shared office; LIFULL Table, a mixed-style deli restaurant; and LIFULL Marketing Partners that offers full Web assistance for real estate related companies. Additionally, it provides LivingAnywhere Commons, a community to live; instant house products. The company was formerly known as NEXT Co., Ltd. and changed its name to LIFULL Co., Ltd.in April 2017. LIFULL Co., Ltd. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

