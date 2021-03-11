Ibstock’s (IBST) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Ibstock (LON:IBST) in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 225 ($2.94) target price on the stock.

Shares of IBST stock opened at GBX 241 ($3.15) on Wednesday. Ibstock has a fifty-two week low of GBX 131.90 ($1.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 246.80 ($3.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.79, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 216.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 188.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £987.04 million and a P/E ratio of -59.12.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. Ibstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.78%.

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete products primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products. The company provides facing bricks, walling stones, architectural masonry products, cast stones, facade systems, and retaining walls, as well as lintels, sills, and arches; roof tiles, chimneys soffits, and roofing accessories; and fencings, caps and copings, bollards, balustrades, path edgings, and urban landscaping products.

