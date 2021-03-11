IDEX (IDEX) 1-Day Volume Reaches $7.75 Million

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. Over the last seven days, IDEX has traded up 33.4% against the US dollar. One IDEX coin can now be bought for $0.0894 or 0.00000157 BTC on major exchanges. IDEX has a total market cap of $51.47 million and $7.75 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get IDEX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00052488 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00012047 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.88 or 0.00717741 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000343 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.07 or 0.00066983 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00027831 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003615 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00038174 BTC.

About IDEX

IDEX (CRYPTO:IDEX) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 575,734,854 coins. The official website for IDEX is idex.market . IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

IDEX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IDEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.