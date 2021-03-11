Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Upgraded to Buy by The Goldman Sachs Group

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) was upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a C$36.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$26.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.90% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$33.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised Imperial Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. CSFB raised their target price on Imperial Oil from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Imperial Oil from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Imperial Oil from C$26.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$30.05.
Shares of IMO opened at C$31.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.34. Imperial Oil has a one year low of C$10.27 and a one year high of C$31.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$26.66 and its 200-day moving average is C$22.56.
About Imperial Oil
Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
