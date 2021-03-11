Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Upgraded to Buy by The Goldman Sachs Group

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) was upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a C$36.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$26.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$33.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised Imperial Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. CSFB raised their target price on Imperial Oil from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Imperial Oil from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Imperial Oil from C$26.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$30.05.

Shares of IMO opened at C$31.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.34. Imperial Oil has a one year low of C$10.27 and a one year high of C$31.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$26.66 and its 200-day moving average is C$22.56.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.23 billion. Analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post 2.1500001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

