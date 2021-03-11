Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Price Target Raised to $129.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $94.00 to $129.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NARI. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inari Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $85.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $110.86.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

Shares of Inari Medical stock opened at $118.27 on Wednesday. Inari Medical has a fifty-two week low of $39.55 and a fifty-two week high of $120.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.39.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $48.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.49 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 144.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Inari Medical will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas Tu sold 1,500 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,591 shares in the company, valued at $2,189,734. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William Hoffman sold 100,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total transaction of $8,435,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,251,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,589,161.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,105,456 shares of company stock valued at $87,639,482 over the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,613,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,871,000 after buying an additional 275,757 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Inari Medical by 163.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,320,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,268,000 after acquiring an additional 818,787 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in Inari Medical by 21.9% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 848,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,563,000 after acquiring an additional 152,500 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Inari Medical by 643.5% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 625,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,591,000 after acquiring an additional 541,283 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Inari Medical by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 592,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,743,000 after acquiring an additional 47,455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.77% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It produces ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.