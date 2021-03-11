Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $48.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.49 million. Inari Medical’s revenue was up 144.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NARI stock opened at $114.00 on Wednesday. Inari Medical has a 12 month low of $39.55 and a 12 month high of $120.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.24.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

NARI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $94.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inari Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $85.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.86.

In other news, major shareholder Gilde Healthcare Cooperatieve sold 71,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $4,762,590.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $1,059,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 211,971 shares in the company, valued at $24,957,465.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,112,456 shares of company stock worth $88,116,112.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It produces ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Featured Story: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.