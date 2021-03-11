Independent Research Analysts Give Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) a €10.10 Price Target

Independent Research set a €10.10 ($11.88) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LHA. Barclays set a €6.20 ($7.29) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Bank of America set a €4.60 ($5.41) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.40 ($11.06) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Lufthansa has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of €7.16 ($8.43).

Deutsche Lufthansa stock opened at €12.05 ($14.18) on Monday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52 week low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a 52 week high of €12.96 ($15.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,109.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion and a PE ratio of -0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €11.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is €9.49.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.

